COVID-19 death toll, cases rise in two Arab countries

By Gulsen Topcu

ISTANBUL (AA) – Bahrain confirmed another death and new cases Thursday from the novel coronavirus.

The country’s Health Ministry said one more person died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 10.

The country now has 5,816 confirmed cases while the number of recoveries has risen to 2,205.

– United Arab Emirates

According to local media in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the death toll reached 206 after three COVID-19 patients died over the past 24 hours.

A total of 725 more cases were reported, raising the overall count to 20,386, including 6,523 recoveries.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 297,100 people worldwide with more than 4.34 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.54 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut