COVID-19 death toll in Arab countries rise

By Zeynep Hilal Karyagdi and Said Ibicioglu

ISTANBUL (AA) – Hundreds of patients in Arab countries have lost their lives in the past 24 hours due to the coronavirus as confirmed cases continue to surge leading to thousands of deaths worldwide.

Egypt said 34 additional patients died, bringing the total to 913 and total infections neared 23,340 with 1,367 new cases. A total of 5,693 people have recovered.

Algerian health officials said eight more people died which brings the death toll to 646. Registered cases stands at more than 9,200.

The UAE said the death toll there is 262 with two recent additions, and there were 34,000 cases. More than 17,000 have recovered.

No new deaths were reported in Bahrein

but registered cases rose to 10,793 with the confirmation of 66 additional infections. The death toll there stands at 204 with 540 people recovered.

The Health Ministry of Morocco said official cases stood at 7,780 with 66 new additions and the number of deaths is 204. More than 5,400 people have recovered.

Coronavirus cases rose to 130 with 12 new additions in Libya. The number of fatalities is five.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to 188 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 368,600, with total infections surpassing 6 million, while an excess of 2.55 million have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas