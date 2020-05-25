COVID-19: Death toll in Brazil reaches 22,600

By Busra Selvi Ogutcen

ANKARA (AA) – Brazil on Monday confirmed a total of 22,666 fatalities from the coronavirus as 653 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry data, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 363,211 with 5,372 new cases registered in a day.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, is the world’s second worst-hit country after the US in terms of the number of cases.

The pandemic has killed more than 345,100 worldwide, with an excess of 5.41 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have reached nearly 2.17 million, according to the running tally of the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur