COVID-19: Death toll in France climbes to 450

By Yusuf Ozcan

PARIS (AA) -The death toll from the coronavirus in France hit 450, with 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to health authorities Friday.

Jerome Salomon, the head of the health agency, said the number of virus cases known as COVID-19 cases was 12,612 with 1,297 in serious condition. He said more than 50,00 tests have been performed.

He noted that 87% of those who died were older that 70 years old and emphasized the best way to fight the virus is to stay at home.

Anosmia, or the loss of smell, due to nose congestion may be a new symptom of the virus, and Salomon advised those experiencing it to contact their doctors.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier chided those who are not abiding movement restrictions in the fight against the virus by going to parks, beaches and markets. “[They] don’t get the message,” he said.

Macron announced a 15-day countrywide lockdown earlier this week.

The virus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 164 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 258,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 11,000, and more than 87,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara