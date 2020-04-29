COVID-19: Death toll in France climbs over 24,000

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – The daily death toll in France due to the novel coronavirus remained high on Wednesday for the second day in a row, according to current figures released by the country's Health Ministry.

Deaths in France since the start of the outbreak now stand at 24,087 out of a total of 128,442 infections.

Wednesday saw 427 additional fatalities compared to 437 on Tuesday. The number of deaths in the hospital was 251, while 176 died in nursing homes. Total fatalities in hospitals stand at 15,053 and the total in nursing homes is 9,034.

Hospitalizations dropped on Wednesday, with 26,834 being admitted into medical care, a drop of 650 patients over the previous day. The number under intensive care fell to 4,207, down by 180.

Since record-keeping began at the beginning of March, 48,228 people have returned home after recovering fully from the disease.

After six weeks of confinement, France will lift lockdown measures on May 11, with schools gradually reopening, followed by cafes, restaurants and bars.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 224,500 people, with total infections exceeding 3.16 million, while nearly 957,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.