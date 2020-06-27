COVID-19 death toll rise in Ecuador, Colombia

Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – The death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 4,406 in Ecuador and 2,811 in Colombia, according to officials in those countries Friday.

Health officials in Ecuador said 63 additional deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases increased to 53,856 with 700 new infections.

A total of 157 patients died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Colombia.

Cases increased to 84,442 with 3,843 additional infections.

A total of 34,937 have recovered from the illness.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed more than 493,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 9.7 million cases have been reported worldwide, while an excess of 4.9 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.