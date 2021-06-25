COVID-19 deaths, cases on rise in Arab countries

By Adel Bin Ibrahim Bin Elhady Elthabti and Gulsen Topcu

ISTANBUL (AA) – Tunisia and Jordan announced more coronavirus cases and deaths Thursday as they continued efforts to contain the disease.

Tunisia’s Health Ministry said 88 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 14,406.

It said the virus was detected in 3,951 more people, taking the number of infections in the country to 395,362.

The recovery tally reached 342,598 with 1,764 additions.

-Jordan

Jordan’s Health Ministry said 582 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The latest cases took the total to 748,685.

Another 10 virus-caused deaths were recorded, taking the country’s death toll to 9,703.

Meanwhile, another 343 people won the battle against the coronavirus, taking the recovery tally to 732,475.

-COVID-19

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.89 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 179.9 million cases reported worldwide, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.

*Writing by Merve Berker