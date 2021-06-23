COVID-19 deaths on rise in Arab countries

By Adel Bin Ibrahim Bin Elhady Elthabti and Halime Afra Aksoy

ISTANBUL (AA) – Tunisia and Bahrain announced more coronavirus cases and deaths Tuesday as they continued efforts to contain the disease.

Tunisia’s Health Ministry said 105 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 14,223.

It said the virus was detected in 2,345 more people, taking the number of infections in the country to 387,773.

The recovery tally reached 339,065 with 2,413 additions.

-Bahrain

Bahrain’s Health Ministry said 394 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The latest cases took the total to 263,689.

Another 15 virus-caused deaths were recorded, taking the country’s death toll to 1,326.

As many as 1,150 more people won the battle against the coronavirus, bringing the recovery tally to 256,063.

-COVID-19

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.88 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 179.08 million cases reported worldwide, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.

*Writing by Merve Berker