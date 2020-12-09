COVID-19 deaths rise in occupied Palestine territory

By Awad Rajoub

RAMALLAH (AA) – The Palestinian health minister on Wednesday confirmed 23 deaths and 1,883 infections over the past 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Mai al-Kaila said that Wednesday's numbers include 1,636 recoveries.

She added that 1,244 cases were reported in the West Bank, while 639 were in the Gaza Strip.

The current figures take the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 984, raises infections to 117,233 and count 89,945 for recoveries.

Al-Kaila pointed out that there are 84 patients in the intensive care rooms, including 25 patients on artificial ventilators.

* Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara