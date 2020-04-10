COVID-19: Erdogan sends UK PM letter, medical supplies

By Havva Kara Aydin

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter Friday to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson regarding medical supplies sent to help Britain cope with the coronavirus, according to Ankara’s communication directorate.

Erdogan noted the strong alliance between the two nations and offered condolences to the victims of the virus. He said the military cargo plane was sent to demonstrate solidarity with “friend and ally, the United Kingdom, which is having a hard time.”

“We carefully monitor the measures taken by the UK authorities against the COVID-19 outbreak,” Erdogan said wished success to everyone who is working, especially government members and employees of the National Health System.

“I hope that the friendly UK people will come out of this tragedy with minimal losses,” he added.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Twitter that NATO’s Rapid Air Mobility (RAM) procedure was used for the first time in the delivery.

Erdogan started the letter by wishing Johnson a speedy recovery as he struggle to recover from COVID-19.

Johnson was moved out of intensive care Thursday to a regular hospital ward, according to a government statement.

Erdogan invited him to Turkey, the land of his ancestors, to decide steps in the post-Brexit period and bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Turkey also sent medical aid Wednesday to five Balkan countries including Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo. It also sent aid last week to Italy and Spain — the European nations worst-hit by the virus.

The U.K. confirmed Friday 980 new deaths in the last 24 hours from the virus. It was the largest rise on record for that country.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 102,000 people and infected over 1.68 million, while greater than 374,400 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.