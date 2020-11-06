COVID-19: France records over 60,000 new infections

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – France on Friday recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections so far with 60,486 cases recorded in a single day, the country's Health Ministry said.

The tally is the highest since the end of lockdown on May 11.

The total infections now stand at 1,661,853.

The death toll also rose over the last 24 hours with 405 new fatalities reported — 38 more than Thursday.

There were 423 deaths in nursing homes reported from Wednesday to Friday. The total number of fatalities now stands at 39,865.

Hospitalizations also climbed at end of the week with the figure climbing to 19,825 reported. Of these, more than 2,900 are in intensive care.

Ninety-nine departments throughout France remain in a vulnerable position with 3,042 clusters of infections considered serious.