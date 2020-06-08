COVID-19: France reports 55 fatalities at start of week

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – The second week of June brought more good figures in France's battle against coronavirus, as hospitalizations as well as fatalities remained low in the latest numbers from France's Health Ministry.

The number of hospitalizations fell on Monday with cases coming in at 12,315, a drop of 146 patients from the day before. Those in intensive care fell to 1,024, down 29 patients from Sunday.

A total of 55 deaths in hospital were registered on Monday, up 42 cases over those reported on Sunday. The total number of fatalities to date in hospital is 18,859 and the total in nursing homes stands at 10,350.

Since the start of the outbreak, the death toll in France stands at 29,209 with cases of infection rising slightly, to 154,188, an increase of 211 cases over the previous day.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms before recovering. Since the beginning of record-keeping for the disease, 71,062 people have recovered in France from the epidemic and have returned home.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to 188 countries and regions across the world. The US and Brazil are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 404,000 people worldwide, with total infections reaching over 7 million, while almost 3.2 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.