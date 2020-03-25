COVID-19: Galatasaray coach Terim in good health

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish football club Galatasaray head coach Fatih Terim, who is in the hospital for the novel coronavirus, said Wednesday he feels well.

"I have such beautiful and special feelings and I feel every prayer in my heart. This is a test and we'll overcome it with your prayers and good wishes. I am fine and will be much better, God willing," Terim, 66, said on Twitter and thanked fans for their support.

Terim announced late Monday that he tested positive for the virus.

In addition to coaching clubs in Italy and Turkey, Terim also managed the Turkish National Football Team, with his latest stint wrapping up in 2017.

Since emerging in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 172 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows there have been over 458,900 cases reported worldwide since last December, with more than 20,800 deaths and 113,600 recoveries.

According to the latest official figures, the number of deaths in Turkey is 44.