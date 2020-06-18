COVID-19 hits French football club, 5 positive cases

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – French football club Saint-Etienne said on Thursday that five people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Saint-Etienne said on its website that serological and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were done on Wednesday and the results showed that there were five positive cases including three professional players.

The club said that those who tested positive are now at their homes each for isolation.

Saint-Etienne added the team will resume training sessions on Friday as part of the health protocols.

France's top-flight football division, Ligue 1 Conforama faced an early end in April due to the pandemic as the league leaders Paris Saint-Germain were declared the 2020 champions.