COVID-19: Indonesia confirms 790 cases, 58 dead

By Nani Afrida

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed a total of 790 positive cases of the coronavirus.

"There have been 105 new [coronavirus] cases in various provinces since yesterday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 790 cases today," said Achmad Yurianto, the government’s spokesman for coronavirus-related matters.

He also mentioned that one person has recovered from the coronavirus infection, taking the total cases of recovered to 31 cases.

The total number of people died due the coronavirus reached 58, he added.

Indonesia has turned the Asian Games Athlete's House into an emergency hospital to deal with the coronavirus patients.

Currently the emergency hospital can handle 3,000 patients and its capacity would continue to be increased.

Previously, President Joko Widodo said the capacity of the emergency hospital could be raised to accommodate 24,000 patients.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 170 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 424,000 while the death toll is nearly 19,000 and over 109,100 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Italy, China, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.