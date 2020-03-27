COVID-19: Indonesia death toll at 87, cases top 1,000

By Erric Permana

JAKARTA (AA) – The coronavirus death toll in Indonesia rose to 87 on Friday as authorities confirmed nine more fatalities across the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases also jumped to 1,046, with 153 more cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Government spokesman Achmad Yurianto said 11 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number to 46.

The capital Jakarta and some other cities have suspended religious gatherings for two weeks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) said mass Friday prayers remain mandatory for those in areas with low potential for spread of the virus.

,However, Muslims are not allowed to perform Friday prayers at mosques in places where the virus has spread "uncontrollably."

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 176 countries and territories, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.



The data shows more than 537,000 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 24,000 and over 123,000 recoveries.



*Writing by Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo from Anadolu Agency's Indonesian language service.