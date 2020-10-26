COVID-19 infections in Eurasia continue to rise

By Talha Yavuz

KIEV (AA) – COVID-19 infections and deaths continued their upward trend across Eurasian countries, including Ukraine, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as reported by authorities on Monday.

– Ukraine



Ukraine’s Health Minister Maksim Stepanov announced 5,426 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 348,924.

The death toll in the country rose to 6,464 as 73 more people died from COVID-19, while 1,029 additional patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 142,537, Stepanov said.

He added that a total of 736 people were taken to the hospital.

In Ukraine, where the lockdown has been extended till the end of the year, different precautions are being applied to regional cases in accordance with their infection numbers.

The number of cases had started to rise as of early August, and reached its highest daily figure with a total of 7,517 infections on Oct. 23.

– Georgia



Georgia’s Prime Ministry announced that the total number of cases climbed to 30,344, as 1,872 more people contracted the virus over the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries in the country reached 11,370, as 603 additional people recovered in the past day.



The death toll rose to 215 as 14 more people died from the virus.

In the country, with daily cases increasing since early September, a total of 3,769 people are in quarantine, while 3,832 in hospitals and 2,249 under observation in hotels reserved for only COVID-19 patients.

A total of 18,692 people are currently being treated in the country, while 27,736 staying in isolation at home.

– Kyrgyzstan



According to the Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, 420 more people contracted the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 56,170.

The death toll rose to 1,130, while 227 additional patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 47,743.



As many as 6,673 coronavirus patients are now being treated in the country.

– Uzbekistan



According to a statement by Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry, the total number of novel coronavirus cases hit 65,480, as 173 new patients are recorded.

The death toll in the country rose to 550 after three more people died from the virus.

At least 106 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 62,615. The recovery rate in the country stands at 95%.

A total of 2,315 COVID-19 patients are currently under treatment in the country.

* Writing by Merve Berker in Ankara.