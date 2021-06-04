COVID-19 infections rise across UK

By Muhammad Mussa

LONDON (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases across the UK is beginning to increase again, as the Indian variant of the virus continues to spread across the country and becomes its most dominant strain.

On Friday, the country recorded 6,238 new cases and between May 29 and June 4, 29,028 people had a confirmed positive test result of the virus. This represents an increase of 39.8% compared to the previous week.

The number of deaths remain low as 11 people succumbed to the virus after having tested within 28 days. When compared to the previous week, this figure amounts to a 5.2% decrease.

By the end of June 3, more than 39.9 million people had received a first dose of the vaccine with nearly 26.8 people receiving a second dose. Some 59.8% of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 40.1% having received the second.

Jabs are currently administered in two doses three weeks apart.

The R range for the UK has increased and now stands at 1.0 to 1.2, with the current growth rate also increasing to 0% to +3% per day. The R number is a mechanism used to rate the virus’s ability to spread, with R being the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to.