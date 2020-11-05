COVID-19: Italy sees over 450 deaths in 1st since May

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – Italy on Thursday reported 455 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day spike since early May, local media reported.

The country also registered 34,505 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The total number of infections in Italy rose to 824,879, while the death toll reached 40,192.

Gianni Rezza, the Health Ministry’s prevention chief, said some 99 people were admitted to intensive care units on Thursday making total of 2,391.

Rezza said some 220,000 swab tests were conducted over the past day and the percentage of positive swabs was more than 10%.

He said today’s numbers are not a "good sign."