COVID-19: Japan asks China to stop anal swab tests

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – Japan on Monday asked China to abstain from anal swab tests for COVID-19 on its citizens.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference that Tokyo received “complaints of psychological distress” from some Japanese citizens who have undergone the tests after entering China.

A request has been conveyed through the Japanese embassy in Beijing, he said, adding that it is not known how many Japanese citizens received such tests.

Some Chinese cities are using samples taken from the anus to detect potential COVID-19 infection.

Earlier, media reports said Chinese authorities forced US diplomats to undergo such tests, which Beijing denied.