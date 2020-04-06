COVID-19: Japan set to declare state of emergency

ANKARA (AA) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to declare state of emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus as the confirmed number of cases in the country surged to over 4,500, local media reported.

According to Kyodo News Agency, the state of emergency, the first of its kind in Japan, is expected to be declared on Tuesday which will be effective from Wednesday.

"The declaration, under a recently amended law, will come as Japan seeks to contain a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, which poses a significant risk to life and to the Japanese economy," the agency quoted government officials as saying, adding the premier will specify the duration and areas that will be targeted.

A state of emergency would restrict individual rights, allowing prefectural governors to call for specific action to prevent the spread of the virus, the agency added

As of Sunday, the confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Japan jumped to 4,563, including some 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, while 104 people have lost their lives so far.

*Writing by Islamuddin Sajid