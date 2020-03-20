COVID-19: Jordanians ordered to stay home

By Mehmet Nuri Ucar and Laith Al-jnaidi

AMMAN (AA) – Jordan on Friday ordered people across the country to stay in their homes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Government spokesman Amjad Al Adailah said the order would enter into force at 07.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and would remain until further notice.



Regarding the implementation of the decision, he said non-compliance would warrant prison sentences of up to a year.

The country's Health Ministry on Thursday said the total number of confirmed cases had risen to 69.

– COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 163 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.



Out of more than 254,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 10,000, and over 87,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.



Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut