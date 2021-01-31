COVID-19 keeps battering Asian countries

By Anadolu Agency Staff

ISLAMABAD (AA) – More than 25,700 new coronavirus cases and at least 377 new deaths were reported Saturday in Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan.

-Pakistan

The number of infections rose to 543,214, with 2,183 cases detected, according to a statement from the National Center for Management and Control of Coronavirus

Sixty-three people died, bringing the death toll to 11,623 and the number of recoveries to 498,122.

– Indonesia

According to health ministry data, 14,518 people tested positive for the virus and the number of infections nears 1.7 million

As much as 10,242 people have recovered, pushing that tally to 862,502.

In the country, where 210 people have died, the death toll increased to 29,728.

– Malaysia

According to the Malaysian Health Ministry, the highest-ever number of daily infections were recorded, with 5,728 patients testing positive, bringing the number of cases to 209,661.

Another 3,805 people have recovered, the number of people recovering was 161,527, and the number of active cases was 47,388.

The death toll rose to 746, with 13 people fatalities.

– Japan

The number of cases increased by 3,345 to 388,15, and the death toll rose by 91 to 5,701.

A total of 83,538 people were tested for the virus, while 974 people were treated in intensive care units, where 5,344 people were discharged.