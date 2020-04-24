COVID-19 kills 1200, infects over 27,000 in Africa: WHO

ANKARA (AA) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has surpassed 27,000, while 1,200 people have so far been reported dead across the continent, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

“Over 27,000 COVID-19 cases [were] reported on the African continent – with over 7,000 associated recoveries & 1,200 deaths recorded,” WHO’s Regional Office for Africa said.

According to WHO’s recent figures, the most affected African countries included South Africa with 3,953 cases and 75 deaths, Algeria with 3,007 cases and 407 deaths, Cameroon with 1401 cases and 49 deaths, and Ghana with 1154 deaths and nine deaths.

As for the most affected country reported by WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, Egypt was at the top with 3,659 cases and 276 deaths, followed by Morocco with 3,537 cases and 151 deaths.

“WHO only publishes verified information. Data may reflect differences in reporting methods, retrospective data consolidation, and reporting delays,” the UN health agency said.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 2.76 million confirmed infections globally with over 193,000 deaths, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. More than 762,000 have recovered.