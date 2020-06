By Omer Faruk Yildiz

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has completed his home quarantine and returned to work Thursday.

Muhyiddin began the 14-day self-quarantine on May 22 after one of his Cabinet officers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement from his office, he has now tested negative for the virus.

Malaysia's tally of virus cases stands at 7,970 with 115 deaths.

