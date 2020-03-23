COVID-19: New Zealand, Australia widen restrictions

By Riyaz ul Khaliq



ANKARA (AA) – New Zealand and Australia on Monday widened the scale of restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic.



New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country’s alert status will be raised to “4” in next 48 hours, with "stay-at-home" instructions, daily New Zealand Herald reported.



With the new alert status, the country will enforce lockdown to take effect from 11.59 p.m. local time (1059GMT) on Wednesday.



"Kiwis – go home … If in doubt, don't go out," Ardern said.

Strict measures are being taken by the governments across the globe as the virus known as COVID-19 and first reported in China has spread to more than 167 countries and territories.



Schools and businesses have been shut except for essential services in New Zealand, while the country had already closed its borders for foreigners.



“I have a very keen sense of the magnitude of this moment in New Zealand's history and we did not take this decision lightly," Ardern noted.

"But we all absolutely believe this is the right thing to do. If community transmission takes off in New Zealand the number of cases will double every five days,” she added.



New Zealand has 102 confirmed cases so far. The lockdown will remain in place for a minimum of four weeks.



In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison late Sunday night ordered closure of pubs, clubs, restaurants, cafes, gyms and places of worship.



Meanwhile, Center Alliance Senator Rex Patrick from South Australia tested positive for the coronavirus.



Patrick had been in self-isolation since last week and has become the fourth Australian lawmaker to contract COVID-19.



Australia has currently over 1,700 confirmed cases. Seven people died of the infection in the country, while around 100 have recovered.



In New South Wales, authorities have decided to keep schools open but state's Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian asked parents to keep children home if they are able to.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 339,000 while the death toll has reached 14,700 and over 98,800 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.