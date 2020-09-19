COVID-19: Nigeria reopens houses of worship in Lagos

By Olarewaju Kola

LAGOS, Nigeria (AA) – Nigeria announced Saturday the immediate reopenings of worship centers, cinemas and gyms in Lagos.

The move comes six months after they were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said reopenings can occur as the nation gradually ease a COVID-19 lockdown.

"Churches can now conduct their midweek services and mosques can open for the five times daily prayers," he said.

The first coronavirus case in Nigeria was reported Feb. 27 in Lagos. The government closed worship centers and imposed a lockdown in major cities in March following an increase in infections.

Nigeria's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported Saturday that cases stood at 56,956 with Lagos having 18,827 infections — the highest in the country.

A total of 48,305 patients have been discharged while 1,094 deaths were recorded in the last seven months, according to the NCDC.