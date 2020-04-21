COVID-19: Nigeria to get online lectures in Ramadan

ANKARA (AA) – The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) urged online lectures Tuesday for Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan as congregational worships are suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, local media reported.

“Scholars of Islam throughout the world are unanimous that the Prophet of Islam warned against the spread of contagious diseases and urged Muslims to prevent the spread,” said President-General of the NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, according to the Punch website.

“Jum’ah, as an obligatory religious activity, which is temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 outweighs the performance of any meritorious religious act such as congregational tarawih [special night prayers performed during the holy month] and the conduct of tafsir [lessons explaining the holy Quran],” he said.

“Individual Scholars and Organisations are encouraged to employ available means of disseminating information such as radio, television, other virtual facilities, print, social and traditional media for dissemination of tafsir and other da’awah [preaching] activities,” he added.

The Muslim holy moth begins later this week and will last for 30 days with adherents fasting from dawn until sunset and observing special prayers, increase charity and acts of kindness.

Nigerian authorities have confirmed 665 coronavirus cases, including 22 deaths and 188 recoveries, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center. The country has a population of about 200 million people.

President Muhammadu Buhari imposed a total lockdown in Lagos, Ogun State and the capital, Abuja, since March 29, to slow the spread of the virus.