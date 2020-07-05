COVID-19 out of control in Hebron: Palestine top doctor

By Hamdi Yildiz

RAMALLAH (AA) – Palestine’s health minister said Saturday the novel coronavirus is out of control in Hebron in the West Bank.

Mai al-Kaila told a local television channel that 173 new cases were reported in Hebron since the beginning of the day.

Al-Kaila said three ministers are due in the city to inspect the situation.

A five-day quarantine measure by the government for cities could be extended, according to al-Kaila, who said 50 health care workers are infected with COVID-19.

The Palestinian government announced 11 cities, including Hebron, would be under quarantine for five days.

