COVID-19: Philippines to continue home-isolation

By Maria Elisa Hospita

JAKARTA (AA) – Health officials in the Philippines said Monday that the introduction of mandatory quarantine in medical facilities for asymptomatic and mild cases of the novel coronavirus was unlikely despite that this might have contributed to community transmission in the country.

"We did not change our protocol. We still allow home quarantine with strict guidelines," said Maria Rosario Vergeire, undersecretary at the department of health.

Vergeire explained that asymptomatic and mild cases of COVID-19 would be allowed to self-quarantine at home as long as they had their own room with a toilet, had no vulnerable family members and could be monitored by health professionals.

Meanwhile, the National Task Force head against COVID-19, Carlito Galvez Jr., insisted that home quarantining for asymptomatic and mild cases would be disastrous for the country.

Galvez said the high prevalence of COVID-19 cases had previously been attributed to home quarantining of asymptomatic and mild cases.

Vergeire, however, noted that there were other factors which have contributed to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

The DOH on Sunday confirmed 2,839 cases, bringing the total tally to 237,365. Almost 70% of confirmed cases have recovered.