COVID-19: Russia confirms 228 new cases, 1 more death

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Russia announced on Saturday 228 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 1,264 with an additional death.

According to official figures, Moscow continues to be the epicenter of the epidemic in the country with half of the new cases.

COVID-19 is now officially present in 62 of 86 Russian regions, with 49 people having recovered so far, the statement said.

"A total of 1,264 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in 62 regions of the Russian Federation to date. Over the past day, four people were discharged for recovery. Forty nine people were discharged during the entire period," it said.

To contain the virus, Russia banned entry for foreign nationals and canceled all international flights.

Authorities are also considering a ban on movement inside the country.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 177 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 602,200 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 27,800, and over 131,800 recoveries.