COVID-19: Russia reports 19,238 daily cases, 534 deaths

By Dmitri Chircu

MOSCOW (AA) – Russia on Friday reported 19,238 daily coronavirus cases and 534 deaths, according to health authorities.

The country's total number of cases passed 3.81 million, while 72,185 people lost their lives to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some 26,204 people recovered from the virus and the total recoveries exceeded 3.25 million.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry said universities will begin face-to-face education on Feb. 8 depending on the epidemiological situation of their region.

COVID-19 measures will also be applied in the universities, it added.

* Writing by Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak in Ankara.