COVID-19: Rwanda bars closed; S.Sudan shutting schools

ANKARA, Turkey/JUBA, South Sudan (AA) -Rwanda directed all bars in the capital, Kigali, to close at 9 p.m. (1700GMT) and prevented moving worship and prayer activities to “unauthorized” places to halt the spread of the coronavirus, according to local media Friday.

“Local government institutions are requested to continue orienting citizens and mobilising them to adapt their behaviour to the need to combat this epidemic,” The New Times news website quoted a government’s statement.

South Sudan, meanwhile, on Friday closed educational institutions because of outbreak fears, an official said.

Universities, colleges, secondary and primary schools and other social events, including, religious events, weddings and political activities are also under restrictions.

“Coronavirus ls fast spreading in All countries around us with the exception of Uganda have continued cases. Our Country South Sudan remains COVID-19 free. It is time for action to protect our people. I have been instructed by Salva Kiir Mayardit the President of South Sudan to announce to the public that your government has decided to immediately close of all institutions of education,” said Vice President Hussien Abdelbagi

The order takes effect March 20 for 30 days for educational institutions and six weeks for sporting, religious, social and political events.

“Relevant institutions both government and private are therefore directed to undertake necessary measures to implement this order,” Abdelbagi said.

South Sudan is reportedly free of the deadly pandemic ravaging the world, but measures are currently underway to ensure it remains unaffected.

The virus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 164 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 266,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 11,000, and more than 87,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

*Benjamin Takpiny contributed to this story from JUBA, South Sudan