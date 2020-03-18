COVID-19: Second Juventus player contracts virus

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Italian football club Juventus announced Tuesday that its French midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus.

Juventus said on its website that Matuidi is in voluntary home isolation as of March 11 and he is well and asymptomatic.

"He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime," the Turin club added.

The French international became the second Juventus player after Daniele Rugani also diagnosed with the virus last week.

The 2018 World Cup winner, Matuidi with France scored eight goals and added seven assists in 119 appearances for Juventus.

All domestic sports events in Italy have been suspended until April 3 and the entire country is under near-total lockdown.

Italy has been the worst-affected in Europe by COVID-19 with 2,503 deaths, according to Italian Civil Protection Department.

Worldwide, out of over 199,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while more than 82,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The number of active cases is more than 108,000 — 94% mild and 6% in critical condition, according to the website.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.