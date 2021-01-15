COVID-19: South Africa reports 14,880 new cases

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa registered 14,880 additional coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period bringing the number of infections to 1,311,686, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said late Friday.

Mkhize said the nation lost 615 people to COVID-19 in the same period that pushed the overall number of fatalities to 36,467.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” said Mkhize.

South Africa is battling a second wave of the pandemic. It has the highest number of infections and deaths on the continent and is the sixteenth most affected country globally.

Africa’s most developed economy has conducted 7.4 million tests for the virus with 65,209 new ones performed since Wednesday.

At least 1, 062,690 patients have recovered, representing a recovery rate of 80.9%.