COVID-19: South American football tournaments delayed

By Fatih Erel, Can Erozden

ISTANBUL (AA) – South America’s top two club football competitions have been suspended until May over the coronavirus outbreak.

The continent's football confederation CONMEBOL said on Wednesday on its website that the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana have been put on hold until May 5, 2020.

CONMEBOL added that it will monitor the situation in this period.

This week CONMEBOL delayed the 2020 Copa America for a year due to the same reason.

The 2020 edition of the Copa America has been postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021 after analyzing the global spread of COVID-19.

The 47th Copa America had been planned to be held on June 12-July 12, 2020 in Argentina and Colombia.

Worldwide, out of over 218,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 8,800, while more than 84,000 patients have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.