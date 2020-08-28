COVID-19 tally continues to rise in Oman, Tunisia,Yemen

By Yosra Ouanes and Hacer Baser

ISTANBUL (AA) – Oman, Tunisia and Yemen continued to record new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus Thursday.

The Omani Health Ministry said four people had died from COVID-19, bringing the nationwide death toll to 650.

A further 187 new infections and 199 recoveries were recorded, taking the country’s tally to 85,005 cases and 79,608 recoveries.

In Tunisia, the Health Ministry said it registered two deaths and 117 fresh cases, pushing the total to 3,323, including 73 deaths and 1,504 recoveries.

Two more coronavirus deaths and three new cases were reported in Yemen, according to a statement by the National Committee for the Fight Against the Coronavirus.

The death toll reached 562, while the number of cases rose to 1,933.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has claimed more than 830,500 lives in 188 countries and regions.

Over 24.4 million cases have been reported worldwide, while more than 15.9 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.