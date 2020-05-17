COVID-19 tally rises in five Arab nations

ANKARA (AA) – Health authorities in Kuwait and Oman confirmed new fatalities due to coronavirus on Sunday, while Qatar, Morocco and Lebanon reported fresh infections.



In a statement, Kuwait's Health Ministry said five more people died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the nationwide death toll to 112.



The ministry said 1,408 new cases were reported, raising the figure to 14,850, while 250 people have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 4,093.



Health authorities in Oman reported one death from the disease and 159 new infections.



The Gulf state has so far reported 5,186 virus cases, including 22 deaths and 1,465 recoveries.



In Qatar, health authorities said 1,642 new cases were registered, raising the total infections to 32,604, while 582 people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 4,370.



The country's virus-linked death toll now stands at 15.



Morocco's Health Ministry said the total virus infections rose to 6,798 after 57 new cases were registered.



Lebanon also reported nine new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the total infections to 911.



Since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, it has spread to 188 countries and regions.