COVID-19: Thailand reports 3 more deaths, cases top 800

By Riyaz ul Khaliq



ANKARA (AA) – Three more people died of the coronavirus in Thailand on Tuesday, local media reported.



According to a report by daily Bangkok Post, the Health Ministry said Thailand’s death toll is now up to four, while 106 new infections raised the number of COVID-19 cases to 827.



The ministry said all three deceased had existing illness and two of them were above 60 years old.



In neighboring Cambodia, the government has warned of locking down entire villages as part of efforts to stem the spread of the virus.



“If a household has one infected person, we quarantine all the members of the household. If several villagers get infected, we may lock down the whole village,” Interior Minister Sar Kheng said on Tuesday, according to FreshNewsAsia.com.



Cambodia has reported 87 COVID-19 cases so far, 52 of them foreign nationals.



In Vietnam, the number of confirmed cases rose to 123 on Tuesday.



The new patients include a medical worker and people who returned home from Europe and other countries.



The virus first emerged in Wuhan, China, last December and has spread to at least 168 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.



There are over 381,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and the death toll now tops 16,500, while over 101,800 people have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.