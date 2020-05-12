COVID-19: Turkey confirms death of 507 expats

By Omer Tugrul Cam

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's foreign minister on Tuesday said that 507 Turkish citizens living abroad died due to the novel coronavirus.

Bodies of over 400 Turkish expats were already brought to Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu said during an interview with the local broadcaster Akit TV.

Turkey currently has 139,771 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 3,841.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 286,600 worldwide, with total infections more than 4.19 million, while recoveries exceeded 1.46 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.