COVID-19: Turkey halts ethanol regulation in gasoline

By Sevgi Ceren Gokkoyun

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey has temporarily scrapped ethanol requirement in gasoline in a bid to boost disinfectant production in the country, and ward off the coronavirus outbreak, the country's industry and technology minister said on Friday.

"The obligation to mix 3% ethanol into gasoline is suspended for three months. Thus, ethanol demand of refineries will decrease," Mustafa Varank said.

The move aims to meet ethanol need in disinfectant and cologne production along with boosting the production.

Cologne is a popular traditional ethanol-based scented disinfectant in Turkey.

Turkey confirmed the second case of the coronavirus on Friday after the first case was announced earlier this week.

The country has taken several precautions to contain the virus such as closing its primary, secondary and high schools for two weeks, halting events and public activities, postponing foreign visits, barring spectators at sports events and subjecting protective products to export controls.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 118 countries and territories.

The global death toll is now over 4,600, with more than 125,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak a "global pandemic."