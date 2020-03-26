COVID-19: Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

By Tuba Şahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey has subjected ventilators to export control in order to meet domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said Thursday.

"Ventilator, ecmo (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), ventilation consumables, intubation tubes, intensive care monitors are subjected to prior authorization," Ruhsat Pekcan said on Twitter.

The decision aims at directing the production of these medical devices to meet the needs while preventing any disruption in healthcare services, and utilizing the existing capacity effectively, the minister added.

Turkey has taken several measures to stem the virus such as removing import tariffs on medical supply (ethyl alcohol, disposable medical mask and medical ventilators), scrapping ethanol requirement in gasoline, and subjecting protective gear to export controls.

Coronavirus death toll reached 59 in Turkey, out of 2,433 infected patients, the country's health minister said yesterday.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the infection has spread to at least 175 countries and territories.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 472,000 while the death toll is over 21,300 and almost 114,800 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.