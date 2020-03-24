COVID-19: Two members of Turkish boxing contracts virus

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish Boxing Federation said Tuesday that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.

The federation said on its website that after the cancelation of the Olympic qualification event in the UK, the boxing team returned to Turkey and two staffs of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

"Our national athlete Serhat Guler is currently in good condition at the hospital in Istanbul. He will be discharged from the hospital within three days. Our trainer Seyfullah Dumlupinar also underwent treatment at the local hospital in [northeastern Turkish province of] Bayburt," Chairman Eyup Ozgec said on the federation's website.

He also added that other members have been placed under mandatory 14-day quarantine in their own homes.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 169 countries and regions around the globe, with over 407,400 cases and more than 18,200 deaths, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 104,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.

So far, 37 people have died of the virus in Turkey, with 1,529 cases confirmed.