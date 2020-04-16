COVID-19: UEFA to discuss European football's future

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The UEFA Executive Committee said Thursday it will meet next week to examine the future of European football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

''The UEFA Executive Committee will meet via videoconference next Thursday 23 April for an update meeting to discuss the latest developments regarding the impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak on European football,'' said UEFA. ''This meeting will follow an information session for the General Secretaries of UEFA’s 55 member associations on Tuesday 21 April.”

UEFA said meetings will discuss domestic and European competitions in wake of the new coronavirus.

A growing number of sporting events, including UEFA, have been suspended or rescheduled as the world is struggles to curb the spread of the virus.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 2 million patients and has claimed greater than 138,000 lives, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.