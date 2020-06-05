COVID-19: Ugandan premier goes into self-Isolation

By Felix Tih

ANKARA (AA) – Uganda's prime minster on Friday said he went into a self-isolation after some of his contacts tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have gone into self isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for COVID-19," Ruhakana Rugunda said in a tweet.

"My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as a health recommended measure," he added.

Rugunda is also the head of Uganda’s COVID-19 national task force.

Uganda has so far confirmed 557 coronavirus cases, with no death and 82 recoveries, according to the US-based John Hopkins University.