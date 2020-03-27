COVID-19: UN staff member tests positive in Myanmar

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – A UN staff member in Myanmar tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

A statement released by UN's Myanmar office said that the staff member had returned from Switzerland and was in self-quarantine.

"As the staff member began to experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the staff member was taken to and isolated in a designated public hospital where the test was taken," the statement said.

Expressing its "appreciation" to Myanmar government for "its support", the statement said: "The United Nations is fully committed to supporting national efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in Myanmar and to strengthening the national capacity to manage cases as they occur, as well as the broader impact of COVID-19."

"In these challenging times, we continue our work as a partner to Myanmar in humanitarian action, development assistance and peace building unabated," it added.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 176 countries and regions.

More than 585,000 people have tested positive worldwide, with the death toll above 26,400 and over 129,800 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.