COVID-19: US envoy thanks Turkey for its quick response

By Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – U.S. ambassador to Ankara Tuesday thanked the Turkish government for its efforts in fighting coronavirus outbreak.

“The Turkish government’s response has been swift and thorough, and I want to thank them for that. Turkey’s medical professionals in particular are heroes,” said David Satterfield on Twitter.

The pandemic is an unprecedented global challenge and affected many Americans abroad and urged American’s to decide about their personal circumstances, Satterfield stressed.

“Ask yourself today, 'Are you ready to ride out an undetermined period of time where you are now, or do you want to return to the U.S.,” he said, calling the citizens to act while the flights are available.

The virus that emerged in Wuhan, China, last December has spread to at least 169 countries and territories.

According to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 398,100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with over 17,450 deaths and over 103,300 recovered.