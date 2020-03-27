COVID-19 violation: Serbia sentences man to 3 years

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Serbia on Friday sentenced a man to three years in prison for violating the mandatory quarantine period after returning from abroad.

He was convicted for "failure to comply with health regulations at the time of epidemic” as the country heightens measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The 38-year-old man identified only by his initials, S.Z., had returned to Serbia from an international trip and had been asked by airport authorities to self quarantine.

His trial was held via a video link on Skype.

There are 112 people jailed pending trial in the country over similar offences.

Serbia has so far confirmed 528 cases of the novel virus, officially known as COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the government declared a state of emergency and imposed night curfew to stem the spread of the virus.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to 172 countries and territories, with Europe as its new epicenter, according to the World Health Organization.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 551,000 while the death toll is over 24,900 and more than 127,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.