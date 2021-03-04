COVID-19: WHO donates 200 oxygen cylinders to Somalia

ANKARA (AA) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated 200 oxygen cylinders and 50 oxygen regulators to Somalia to help the Horn of Africa country face the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Responding to the health authorities’ request to address the lifesaving demand for oxygenation therapy, WHO Somalia has procured and shipped 200 oxygen cylinders and 50 oxygen regulators with humidifier, WHO Somalia tweeted Wednesday evening.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and increased hospitalization, there is a critical shortage of medical oxygens in main hospitals, the statement said.

So far, Somalian authorities have confirmed 260 COVID-19-related deaths and 7,727 infections, according to figures compiled by the US-based John Hopkins University.