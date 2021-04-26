COVID: Turkey announces full lockdown starting Thursday

By Seda Sevencan, Merve Aydogan and Merve Berker

ISTANBUL/ ANKARA (AA) – Turkey will enforce a full lockdown from April 29 until May 17 to stem the spread of coronavirus, the country's president announced on Monday.

Speaking to reporters following a three-hour Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said all workplaces will suspend their activities during the restrictions, except those excluded by the Interior Ministry.

All intercity travel will be subject to permission, whereas public transport will operate at 50% capacity, he added.